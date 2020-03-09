Chapin: Harold Boldt
Clinton: John Michael Banker, Ronald Boekeloo, Lee McClure, Helen Pieper
DeWitt: Leona Geffers
Elk Horn: Marion Cornilsen
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: March 9, 2020 @ 5:18 pm
CLINTON [mdash] John (Jack) Michael Banker III, 85 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. A private family service will be held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. John was…
Lee E. McClure, 82, of Clinton passed away Friday at MercyOne, Clinton. Services are Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's newspaper. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family.
