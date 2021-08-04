Clinton: Vickie Marx-Eble, Eugene Waldorf
Dubuque: Dennis Emmert
Savanna, Ill.: Mary Ellan Shaw
Mary Shaw passed away August 2. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 6th at Law Jones FH in Savanna. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Rex H. Winget, 79, died on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.