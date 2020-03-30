Camanche: Sandra Petersen
Clinton: Dolores Mallinger, Gloria Sargent
Gloria Sargent, 75, of Clinton passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
Kenneth Hagge, age 90 of Clinton, died Friday, March 27th. In following Kenneth's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
