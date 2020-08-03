Apple River, Ill.: Janet Adams
Camanche: Bruce Cassaday, Blake Munck
Clinton: Susan Dykstra, Mary Lou Hannafan, David Martin, David McGinnis
Solon: William Meyer
Sun Prairie, Wis.: Edward Arb
David J McGinnis, 54 of Clinton, lost his brave battle with lung cancer on August 1, 2020. Per David's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Mary Lou Hannafan, 89 Clinton, passed away Monday. In following her wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Obit at www.papefh.com
