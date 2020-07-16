There are no obituaries in today's Clinton Herald.
Thomas Neill, 82, Clinton, passed away Tuesday, July 14th. Private graveside services are Saturday, July 18th. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Complete obituary in Saturday's paper.
