Camanche: Susan Tyler Putman, George Surprenant
Clinton: Marcia Carpenter, Raymond Dellit, Sandra Libby, Lita Miller, Colleen Huling, Carol Winter
Oconomowoc, Wis.: Elpidio Abanilla Mariano
Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 7:15 pm
Colleen Huling, 63 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, December 15th at her home. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Monday, December 20, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, Andover. Visitation 10:00 AM Monday until service time at the church.
Sandra Libby, 80, of Clinton died Friday, December 10th. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Monday, December 27th at the Pape Funeral Home with services set for 10:30 AM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.