Clinton: Troi Betts, Linda Brantley, Stephen Meeker, Lila Merritt, Vivian Peters, Roberta Wagner, David Witt
Maquoketa: Ellsworth Dascher
Linda F. Brantley, 72, of Clinton passed away Sunday at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2-4 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory, Clinton.
Services for David Witt will be Saturday at 11:00am at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10:00am to the service time. A full obit will be in Thursdays paper.
Lila H. Merritt, 96, of Clinton, passed away, Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Alverno - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.