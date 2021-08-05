There are no obituaries in today’s Clinton Herald.
Mary Shaw passed away August 2. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 6th at Law Jones FH in Savanna. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Rex H. Winget, 79, died on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
- Great River Rumble arrives in Clinton today
- RAGBRAI finds Lost Nation as it enters Clinton County
- Meth charges filed against Clinton man
- Williams pleads guilty to meth, heroin charges
- Riders make short work of last day
- Governor's actions prevent Iowans from getting necessary COVID information, resources
- Hook's hosts RAGBRAI Last Stop Party
- Camanche Days begins Thursday
- Martz joins MercyOne Clinton Family Medicine
- Camanche Fire Department cancels MDA breakfast
