SAVANNA [mdash] Ila Kathlene Saxon-Schutz, 95, of Savanna died September 6, 2021 at the Big Meadows Nursing Home. She was born the on February 8, 1926 in Bible Grove, MO. Kathlene married Carl Saxon on November 3, 1957. He preceded her in death on April 12, 1966. She later married Claud Schu…