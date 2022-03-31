There are no obituaries in today’s Clinton Herald.
Deaths
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
DAMIAN CARMONA, SLP, Mexico [mdash]Jose Luis Ortega died on Wednesday, March 23 at his home in Damian Carmona, SLP, Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Ninfa, and children Jose Antonio of San Francisco, Ana Brukar, (David) of Bettendorf, Maria Hensel,(Steve) of Clinton, Sofia Ortega (Al Boar…
Robert "Bob" Krogman, 87 of Clinton passed away Monday, March 28th at the University of Iowa Hospitals. Services are scheduled for 9:30 AM next Saturday, April 9th, at Prince of Peace Parish. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Most Popular
Articles
- Norwalk man arrested in Clinton homicide case
- Donald Shaffer, M-A-S-H's Radar inspiration, dies at 92
- Morrison police Investigating fatal motor vehicle crash
- Local, state authorities investigating discovery of dead body in Clinton
- CRDC, Chamber approve merger, become Grow Clinton
- Solar project debate continues
- Citizens First Bank supports Clinton County Make-a-Wish with donation
- Geek Squad renewal - another phishing scam
- Whiteside sheriff releases name of inmate who died at jail
- Blount, Blanco net two in Irish win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.