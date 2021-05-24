Camanche: Berdea Hugunin
Clinton: Raymond Brozo, Verna Mills, Vera Ott, Larry Petersen
Elkhart, Ind.: Marla Groh Bender
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 24, 2021 @ 9:30 pm
