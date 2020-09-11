Clinton: Ronald Luckritz
Thomson, Ill.: Hal D. Hoy
Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 5:31 pm
Hal Hoy, of Thomson, passed away Sunday, September 6th. Per Hal's request, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may go to the Thomson Community Fund or Mississippi Flyaway Club.
