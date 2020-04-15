Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 6:47 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Pleasant Prairie, Wis.: William Enwright
Wacker, Ill.: John Carr
Leon H. Fullick died at his home on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Survivors include his wife Geraldine, brother Ken Fullick, sister Marlyss Fisher, one daughter, one son and a granddaughter. No services are planned.
Commented
