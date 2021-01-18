Mainly clear. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 18, 2021 @ 7:31 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Camanche: Edward Fall
Clinton: Dorothy Lakin, Darlene Shadle
Davenport: Anthony Schneider
Donna, Texas: Donna McCue Roberts
Madison, Wis.: Edwin Jahn
Preston: Ryker Huizenga
Savanna, Ill.: Edward Murphy
Tipton: Loyce Lampe
