Camanche: Yvonne Henn, Doris Murray
Clinton: Becky Dann, Carl Machande, Barbara Rodriguez
DeWitt: Margaret McDermott
Fulton, Ill.: Kathy Huizenga
Preston: Gerald Smithson
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 6:13 pm
Barbara C. Rodriguez, 82, of Clinton passed away April 16, 2022 in Marion, Iowa. Celebration of Life Gathering is 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes. Full obituary can be readat www.snellzornig.com.
Margaret McDermott, 97, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, on Easter morning, April 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
