Albany, Ill.: Robert Dickherber
ALBANY [mdash] ROBERT L. DICKHERBER, 82, of Albany, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020, in Davenport, IA. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Albany, IL. Memorials have been established to Albany Fire Department and Universit…
