Aurora, Colo.: Leota Laughlin
Fulton, Ill.: Robert Dietz Jr.
Sterling, Ill.: Elizabeth Houzenga
SOLON [mdash] Joan Hammer Watson, 94, formerly of Clinton, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Joan Hammer was born September 16, 1926, in Clinton the daughter of Clifford and Elsie (Carlson) Hammer. Following graduation from high school she attended and later rece…
Patricia F. Feldt 86, of Clinton, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Clarissa Cook in Bettendorf. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
