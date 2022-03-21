Camanche: James Kair
Clinton: Katrina Barten, Barbara Bodnar
Updated: March 21, 2022 @ 6:08 pm
Barbara J. Bodnar, 82, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home in Clinton. arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
