Green Island: Rodney Dobson
Deaths
Obituaries
Rodney Clair Dobson, 79, of Green Island, IA, died December 28, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 6 from 5pm to 7pm at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, IA.
