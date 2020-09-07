Berlin, Md.: Mary Ann Walsh
Camanche: David Langfitt
Clinton: Richard Kissack, Allen Leu, William Reedy Sr., Shelly Williams
Manteno, Ill.: William McCune
Savanna, Ill.: Betty Henry
Rain, heavy at times early. Low 54F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Updated: September 7, 2020 @ 7:12 pm
Richard (Dick) Kissack, age 88 of Clinton, died on August 31, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. Funeral services are being planned for Saturday, September 12th. Arrangements are with the Pape Funeral Home.
