Deaths Jan 17, 2022 6 hrs ago Bettendorf: James WingClinton: Raymond Peck, Charleen Smith,Columbus, Kansas: Robert LumsdenDeWitt: Paul Keitel Fulton, Ill.: Sherri HeusinkveldMaquoketa: Glenn WilliamsSavanna, Ill.: Lorraine Radke
