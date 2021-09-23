There are no obituaries in Friday's Clinton Herald.
Timothy Armstrong, 66 of Clinton passed away at his home, Clinton. Services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, September 27 at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home, Clinton. Visitation is two hours prior to the service. See full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Heidi Burn, 67 of Camanche, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday at the Pape Funeral Home. Services will be Friday morning at the funeral home.
