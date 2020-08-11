Dunlap, Ill.: Harriet Maher
Deaths
Obituaries
Mary M. Harksen, 92, of Camanche died Monday at ParkVista - Camanche. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Catholic Church of the Visitation. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig - Camanche.
CLINTON [mdash] Marion Ethel Gordon, 93, of Clinton, Iowa passed away at home on August 3, 2020. Following her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with burial taking place in Goffstown, New Hampshire. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements. Marion was born on Septem…
