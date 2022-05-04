Camanche: Camilla Rouse
Cape Coral, Fla.: Patricia Young
Clinton: Corey Hyde, Alice Stuedemann
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 8:19 pm
Corey Hyde, age 51 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home. Visitation and funeral services are being scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Pape Funeral Home.
