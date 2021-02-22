Clinton: Bill Holsclaw, William G. Kruse Jr., Richard Nelms
Deaths
Obituaries
CLINTON [mdash] Bill Holsclaw, 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a future…
