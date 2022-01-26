Camanche: Sheila Cochran, George Duran
Charlotte: Richard Bunce
Clinton: James Cherveny, Kimberly Denton, Allen Edfors, Arnold Outzen, LuluBelle Turner
Morrison, Ill.: Ramona VanZuiden
Arnold E. Outzen, 94 of Clinton passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Alverno. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Full obituary will be in Saturday's paper.
Dr. James Cherveny, 81, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.