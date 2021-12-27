Canaan, Maine: Peggy Kunz
Camanche: Loras Ernst, Sharon Hundley
Chicago: John Haiduck
Clinton: Sister Yvonne Gehant
Delmar: Mary Davis
Low Moor: Donald Reher
Morrison, Ill.: George Temple
Preston: James Driscoll Sr.
Springfield, Ill.: Shirley Bush
Sr. Yvonne Gehant, OSF, age 93 of Clinton, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at The Alverno. Private services will be held with burial in St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
