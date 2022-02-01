Dubuque: Lawrence Hudson
Morrison, Ill.: Ruth Baker
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 3:48 pm
Donald "Don" Galusha, 92 of Bryant, passed away Sunday, January 30th at Mercy One Hospital. In following Don's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.