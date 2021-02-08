Camanche: David Shelko
Clinton: Lisa Hagen, Eleanor Jones, Thomas Moody, John Roth Sr.
Quincy, Ill.: Gregory Scott
Waterloo: Dr. Jay Ginther
Bitterly cold. Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Bitterly cold. Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Updated: February 8, 2021 @ 8:46 pm
Lisa R. Hagen, 49, of Clinton passed away at Westwing Place, DeWitt. Viewing and Gathering will be 12:30-2:00 pm, Friday, February 12, 2021 at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton. See her full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.