Camanche: Charles Chapman, Alice Mullen
Clinton: Gertrude Huizenga, William Moon, Jaclyne Jane Peterson-Tubbs
Elkview, W. Va: McKinley Jo Burdette
Thomson, Ill.: Merle Bielema
CAMANCHE [mdash] Alice Mullen, 90, of Camanche, passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Alverno. Alice is survived by 3 children, one step-son, and several grand & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Guy Rogness, husband William (Bill) Mullen, Larry & Eric Mullen.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.