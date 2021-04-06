Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 6, 2021 @ 6:32 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Thomson, Ill.: Dean Robinson
Scott A. Simmons, 60, of Clinton, Iowa, died Sunday at Eagle Point Nursing Home. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral assisted the family with arrangements.
