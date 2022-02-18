Camanche: Devan Hixson, Marcia Lyons
Clinton: Gary Deckard, Jeff Goodsman, Lydia Halbach
Delmar: Richard Bennis
Fulton, Ill.: James T. Wood
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 5:45 pm
Jeff Goodsman, age 74 of Clinton, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, IL. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
