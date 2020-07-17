Bryant: Raymond Petersen
Clinton: Helenea Graves, Thomas Neill, Thomas Sampson
Federal Way, Wash.: James Rowan
Fulton, Ill.: Juliann Davis
Houston: Carroll Mackeprang
Twentynine Palms, Calif.: Kenneth Yohe
Helenea M. Graves age 41, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Juliann "Julie" Davis, age 65 of Fulton, died Wednesday, July 15th. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Her obituary will be online at www.papefh.com.
