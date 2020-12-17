DeWitt: Donald Sterbenz
Eldridge: James Straley
CLINTON [mdash] Gary W. Paulline, 78, of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Lena Living Center - Lena, Illinois. Funeral Services will be 2:00pm, Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will be in the Clinton L…
Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Monday, December 21st for Marilyn A. Mayer, 91, of Clinton, who passed away, Wednesday at Prairie Hills. A full obituary will be in Saturday's paper.
