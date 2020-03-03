Austin, Texas: Carleen Fostelle Wood
Preston: Leonard Bormann
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 9:57 pm
PAUL GRIFFITH, 53, graveside service will be 1:30 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 3:00 to 6:00 PM Thursday, March 5th at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.