Camanche: Robert Nolan
Clinton: David Andrew, Robert Dannatt, Merle Lawrence Sr.
Eldridge: Brantley Welford
Iowa City: Florence Emerick
Miles: Richard Winter
David W. Andrews, 74 of Clinton passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are being made with the help of Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton.
Brantley Michael Welford 4, of Eldridge, formerly of Clinton, passed away Sunday, August 22nd in Fort Wayne, IN. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. A Memorial Fund is set at Dutrac Community Credit Union's.
Richard H. Winter, 87, of Miles, Iowa, passed away, August 27, 2021 at MercyOne- Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
