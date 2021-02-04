There are no obituaries in Friday's Clinton Herald.
Snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 6:15 pm
Edward C. Broderick, 71, of Sabula, formerly of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday at MercyOne - Dubuque. Visitation will be Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 10:00am - 1:00pm at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Alan Bark 66 of Clinton, died Friday Jan. 29, 2021 at his home. A Celebration of Life Gathering held Saturday Feb. 6th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Pape Funeral Home. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com
