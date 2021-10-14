There are no obituaries in today's Clinton Herald.
Deaths
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jan 1, 1944 - Jan 1, 2021 Betsy J. Dannels Frankel of West Islip, NY, formally of Savanna, IL, passed away Monday, October 11, in West Islip. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 16, at 11:00 a.m. at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p…
CLINTON [mdash] Carrol R. Feddersen age 77 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021 at Prairie Hills Clinton. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday 1:00 PM until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oa…
Most Popular
Articles
- Sister is dating a felon
- Wisconsin investors buy Clinton apartment complexes
- Parr granted deferred judgment in meth case
- Energy company plans solar project in Clinton County
- School board candidates voice conservative values at forum
- MercyOne Clinton internal medicine providers moving to new location
- Clinton's school enrollment drops as population declines
- Muscatine man found guilty in fatal stabbing at party
- Steamers out to prove themselves
- 1st Ward candidates debate at forum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.