Camanche: James Irvine, Robert Wilson
West Fargo, N.D.: Joy Bugbee
Robert A. Wilson, 68, of Camanche, Iowa, died Friday at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory
James P. Irvine 78 of Clinton, died Thursday Aug. 5th at West Wing Place, DeWitt. Graveside service 1:00 PM Monday Aug. 9th at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Visitation held Monday 11:00 AM until service at Pape Funeral Home.
Mary Shaw passed away August 2. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 6th at Law Jones FH in Savanna. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.