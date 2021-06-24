Clinton: Amias Tremayne Knox
Fulton, Ill.: Wayne D. Huizenga
Sabula: Wesley C. Johnson
Anne Michelle Dickey, 52, formerly of Fulton, passed away from a brief battle with cancer June 17, 2021 in Springfield, Illinois. Bisch & Son Funeral Home of Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
CLINTON [mdash] Beloved little boy, you've captured our hearts from the first moment we heard yours. Every day falling more deeply in love with you. Hidden away in your momma's belly we watched you grow, and covered you in prayers and kisses. And when the moment came where we saw your precio…
