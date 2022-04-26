Thee are no obituaries in today's Clinton Herald.
RICHARD CARROLL PARKINSON, 81, of Morrison, IL, died Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com.
BEDFORDSHIRE [mdash]Michael A. Litchfield, Age 73, passed away April 23 in Bedfordshire, England. He is survived by his wife Vivian, 2 daughters Donna and Michelle , 4 grandchildren, 2 brothers Alan and Philip, 3 sisters Janet and Karen of Bedfordshire and Patricia Cramer of Clinton. He was …
