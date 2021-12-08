Clinton: Marjorie Davis, Ruth Ann Eversoll-Leu, Beverly Putman, Kathleen Walton
Morrison, Ill.: Jolee McKenzie
Palo Alto, Calif.: Sharon Cummings
Richmond, Va.: Kenneth Stearns
Sterling, Ill.: Sharon McKeown
Waterloo: Sherry Cox
Jolee McKenzie, 75 of Morrison, passed away Monday, December 6th. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 13th at Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service time Monday.
