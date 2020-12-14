Deaths Dec 14, 2020 5 hrs ago Camanche: Mildred WilsonClinton: Bonnie CaseyCoralville: Ricky Pierce Sr. DeWitt: Shirley MullenProphetstown, Ill.: Harold Whitmer Tags Ricky Pierce Sr. Shirley Mullen Mildred Wilson Bonnie Casey Harold Whitmer Death Ill. Trending Video Celebrate the Class of 2020Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! Submit profile COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Mullen, Shirley Wilson, Mildred Whitmer, Harold CASEY, Bonnie Mar 6, 1940 - Dec 11, 2020 PIERCE, Ricky Feb 7, 1959 - Dec 11, 2020 "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDown the lane and up the hill, the Voss home shines brighter each yearMOVING FORWARD: L-Kings looking ahead after MLB announces cutFULL MLB PRESS RELEASE: MLB cuts Clinton LumberKingsCivil suit filed in fatal crash involving firetruckRemembering the forgotten: 12-year-old's gift becomes yearly traditionAnother housing development draws traffic questionsClinton County District Court ActivitySocial media reacts to exit of affiliated ball in ClintonPut a ring on itCamanche's Dylan Darsidan signs with UNI Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
