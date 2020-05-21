Clinton: Juanita Byrns
Low Moor: John Martinez
John Martinez, 90, died February 14, 2020, at home in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Camanche. Complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Juanita F. Byrns, 92, of Clinton passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Mandy Steinhauer, 45 Clinton, died Tuesday May 19, 2020 at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial service held 1:00 PM on Friday at the Pape Funeral Home. Burial at Springdale Cemetery. Online condolences www.papefh.com.
