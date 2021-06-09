Camanche: Lorna Lehmkuhl
Clinton: Paul Carter, Anna Costello, Donna Johnson, Timothy Parker
Davenport: Timothy Pitts
Fremont, Neb.: Janice Lutz
Fulton, Ill.: Quinn Hill
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: June 9, 2021 @ 11:12 pm
Quinn M. Hill, 55, of Fulton passed away June 6, 2021 Celebration of Life Gathering will be 4-7pm, Tuesday, June 15 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. View Quinn's full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Anna Mae Costello, 96, of Clinton passed away Sunday June 6, 2021. Private family services were held. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home assisted the family.
