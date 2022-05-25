Clinton: Jacqueline Baughman
Deaths
CLINTON [mdash] James Ellis Waldorf, 85, of Clinton, Iowa passed away at MercyOne Medical Center on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Funeral services take place at 12 pm on Friday, May 27, at Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Drive). A visitation occurs two hours prior from 10 am u…
