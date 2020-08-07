Andover: Lucile Fedderson
Clinton: Olav Hafskolt
Moline, Ill.: David Chyma
Thomson, Ill.: Gerald Lashelle
CLINTON [mdash] Olav H. Hafskolt, 94, of Clinton, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Bickford in Clinton. There will be no services; cremation will take place at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be…
Reverend Arley T. Downie, age 88 of Fulton, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Generations of Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.