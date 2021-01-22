Clinton: Joan Naftzger
DeWitt: Gertraude Ewing
Goose Lake: David Richards
Updated: January 23, 2021 @ 12:58 am
David Richards, 62 of Goose Lake, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Genesis - East. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Joan Naftzger, 92, formerly of Clinton passed away in Morton, Illinois on January 19, 2021. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
