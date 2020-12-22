Clearwater, Fla.: Larry Lanning
Age 70. Parents: Earl and Pauline Lanning. Larry was a union organizer for AFSCME. He loved travel, visited nearly all 50 states. Survived by mother Pauline Kitteringham and brothers: Rick Lanning, Bob and Dan Kitteringham.
Carla Jo Kostka, age 63 of Clinton, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Unity Point Hospital. A gathering of family and friends is being planned for Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Pape Funeral Home.
