David M. McManus, 70, of Camanche, died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00-7:00pm at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory where further arrangements are pending.
Jesse A. Callihan, 24, of Prophetstown, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at CGH, Sterling, Illinois. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
